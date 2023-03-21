S/Africa shutdown: No Nigerian-owned business affected — Official

Mr Benjamin Okoli, President-General of Nigeria Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), on Tuesday confirmed that no Nigerian-owned business was affected by the ongoing shutdown in the country.

Okoli made the confirmation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of the “South Africa Shutdown” situation in the country.

According to him, the opposition political party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), carried out its plan to shut down South Africa’s business activities on Monday, March 20, 2023.

“About a month ago, the party announced plans to shut down businesses and activities in the country, arising from their assertion that President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down as President of South Africa.

“Their call for the president to step down was because of the ‘Phala Phala farm Robbery’, known as the Farm gate scandal.

“Phala Phala is a farm owned by President Ramaphosa in Bela Bela, in Limpopo Province, that was robbed of some US$ 580,000 on May 9, 2020.

“The money was stolen from a sofa on the farm by two unidentified men. It was alleged that the president concealed the robbery and did not report the matter to the police.

“The money was also allegedly not disclosed to the South Africa Revenue service; the question by EFF is why the president lied to the nation by not reporting to the police authority.”

He explained that in 2022, a parliamentary panel report had found the president guilty of serious misconduct, but the president sought a judicial review.

Okoli, however, noted that the Public Protector did not find the president guilty of any misconduct.

“The EFF continued on their demand for the president to step down, citing incompetence, crippling electricity load shedding and the alleged phala phala serious misconduct.”

Okoli disclosed that 57 persons had been arrested in connection with the shutdown in the country.

“The EFF shutdown was hugely successful, keeping business premises closed and with commuters afraid; few days ago, NICASA issued a movement advisory to the Nigerian community in South Africa.

“To guide them on their business and general conduct during the day of the shutdown; the High Commission and the Consulate issued similar advisories to Nigerians.”

“There has not been any report of a Nigerian victim or Nigerian-owned business affected during the shutdown. We hope it remains safe for Nigerians,” he said.