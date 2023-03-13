Ruth Carter becomes first Black woman to win two Oscars

Ruth Carter has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Carter, back in 2019 became the first Black person to win the Oscar for costume design for her work on Marvel’s “Black Panther”.

At the Oscars 2023, for the same film’s sequel, she won the same award.

Carter beat Catherine Martin, who won the BAFTA and Costume Designers Guild awards for her work on Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

She also beat Mary Zophres for “Babylon,” Jenny Beaven for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and Shirley Kurata for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which was the surprise winner of the Sci-Fi Fantasy award at the CDGA.