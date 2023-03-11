Ruger reveals title of forthcoming debut album

Popular Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo popularly known as Ruger has unveiled the title of his debut album.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, the fast-rising singer announced the title of the album as ‘Ru The World’.

“No long talk Album title RTW: (RU THE WORLD)🌍💿,” he wrote.

While Ruger didn’t tell when the album will be released, he shared a snippet of a new single likely to be his next release.

Ruger whose single Asiwaju was a major hit at the twilight of the year, has two extended play (EPs) to his name. ‘Pandemic’ was released in 2021 while ‘Second Wave’ was put out at the start of 2022.

To his credit are also some hit songs like like ‘Bounce’, ‘Girlfriend’, and ‘Dior’.

The 23-year-old has also been a recipient of several awards winning the AFRIMA best newcomer award in 2021.

He also bagged the best new artist category at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Award