Royal Hugs CEO, Toyin Oyesanya ventures into Nollywood

By Juliet Ebirim

Having made a name for herself in the hospitality world with her gifting company, Royal Hugs Surprises CEO, Oluwatoyin Oyesanya is set to take the movie industry by storm.

The beautiful entrepreneur during a recent media parley stated that for eight years, her company has created memorable moments for clients. She revealed that this has opened doors for her and endeared her to many people, one of whom is a movie producer – Alaba Ultimate, who reached out to her to feature in the new movie, ‘Ishola Alakola’.

“I have been an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry and I work with a lot of notable people in the society. I believe the gift of a man or woman will make room for her as the Bible says. I met the producer of the movie, Alaba Ultimate who gave me a lead role in his upcoming movie. It’s my first venture into Nollywood.”

The Royal Hugs boss, who also revealed that her company was birthed from depression, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday March 14th. She spared no cost as she rolled out the drums in celebration. A host of celebrities, socialites and social media influencers including actresses Anita Joseph, Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing Sunday were in attendance.