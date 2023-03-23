Robinson congratulates Delta Governor-elect, Oborevwori

An Ughelli-based businessman and politician, Prince Samuel Onobitevwe Robinson, has congratulated the Delta State governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at governorship polls on Saturday.

Prince Robinson, a community leader and philanthropist in the congratulatory message he signed by himself and a copy made available to newsmen in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of the state, said Oborevwori’s victory was a deserving one.

Prince Robinson said: “I wish to congratulate our Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for emerging victorious in the recently concluded governorship election in Delta State.

“I am optimistic that he would use his experience to move the state forward, consolidating on the gains and achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who has taken the state to another level since his inception in terms of his SMART agenda and human capital development.

Prince Robinson urged the APC candidate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege and his supporters to accept the declared results and support Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for a stronger and better Delta State.

He thanked the party’s leaders, supporters and all Deltans who voted for Oborevwori to ensure his victory at the poll.