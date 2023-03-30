Road crashes: FRSC advises motorists against night travelling

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on motorists to desist from traveling when it is night, as a large number of road crashes recorded in Nigeria were adduced to low vision and tiredness.

FRSC gave the warning at the 2023 mega rally and sensitization programme of the Oyo State Sector Command, which held at the Oja-Agbe Motor Park, Iseyin, Iseyin local government area.

While speaking, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, who was represented by the Head of the Corps’ National Traffic Radio, DCC Honey Ogundayo, enjoined motorists to shun acts that endanger their lives and the lives of their passengers, as driving when tired and drinking while driving would lead to crash.

He lauded the traditional council of Iseyin community and other stakeholders that cut across, transport organisations, religious leaders, among others for supporting the agency to reduce rate of fatalities from road crash.

“We have come again with the message of hope that we should preserve lives by being careful about the conditions we are before getting behind the wheel.”

“There is no law that forbid night traveling in Nigeria, but if we will be factual, looking at the number of fatalities recorded from night travels, we will continue to advise against people traveling in the night, there are many dangers associated with it, the one driving might be tired, the condition of the vehicle might change and nobody to assist at that period of time,” he warned.

Ogundayo, however, informed the general public that the newly-established FRSC radio, called National Traffic Radio could be reached through their phone number, 08052998090, while their toll free number remained 122 in case of traffic crash that require emergency response by the agency and health officials.

The Sector Commander, RS11.3 Oyo State, Corps Commander Joshua Adekanye spoke on the theme: “Driving Tired is as Dangerous as Driving Drunk: Avoid Night Trips, Worn Out Tyres and Excessive Speed,” charging commercial drivers to take heed of the advises, so as to avoid untimely death and loss of body parts to accidents.

“The choice of Iseyin as host of this Mega Rally is strategic; Iseyin is a town with high volume of vehicular movement in Oyo State, linking other towns in Oke-Ogun with Ibadan, the State capital, Iseyin is also home of farmers, rich in providing various foodstuffs in large quantities for Oyo and neighboring States in Southwest Nigeria.”

“In the last few years, one of the corporate strategic goals of FRSC is to accomplish reduction in road traffic crash (RTC) and fatalities, this year’s theme of our sensitization is to call attention to what happens whenever a driver is tired behind the wheel, reactions become slower, ability to make decision and process information is impaired, which make it difficult to judge distances and speeds accurately, so we all must note this.”

In his remark, the Chairman, Iseyin Local Government, Mr. Mufutau Abilawon, urged participants at the programme to make sure their vehicles are road worthy and abide by the appproved speed limits to avoid crash on the roads.

“I besiege all road users to please pay premium values on human live because it is irreplaceable, I strongly believe that road crashes, if they cannot be stopped, with right attitude of road users and utmost compliance with the road safety rules, warnings and guidance of the FRSC, they can be reduced to the barest minimum.”

The Ikolaba of Iseyin, who represented by the traditional council, harped on the need to expedite action on the Iseyin Licensing Office as the local government authority has provided an enabling office with power supply to facilitate the take-off of the office and save the people of the community the rigors of traveling to Saki and Eruwa to procure their driver’s license.

In his speech, the head of the Oja-Agbe unit of the State’s Park Management System (PMS), Folaranmi Kazeem, popularly called ‘Awo’, said due to the collaboration by his PMS in Iseyin withFRSC and periodic sensitization efforts given to his members, the rate of road crashes has reduced.

He added that the body has outlawed the sale of alcohol within its parks in the community, making it possible to achieve compliance with the message of driving without drinking of alcohol.

Highlights of the event include playlets by the members of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) and students of secondary schools on the dangers in driving under the influence of alcohol and other vices.

