Rivers people tired of Wike, Tonye Cole best candidate – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and Rotimi Amaechi has called on Rivers people to come out on election day, vote and stand to protect their votes, stating that it is the only way to put a stop to misrule by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.

He said, unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole who has a mind of his own, Wike wants to continue his squandering Rivers resources by installing his godson.

Amaechi spoke on Wednesday, during his campaign visit to the popular Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt, and electoral wards in Ikwerre and Etche Local Government Areas to canvass voters for the APC’s Tonye Cole.

In Elele he said, “Wike is tribalistic. Wike does not even support Ikwerre people, Wike supports only himself and his pocket, and his garrulous mouth. We will win. You need to come out and vote and make us win. People are tired of Wike and his stealing…If he has shame, he would not have gone on national television and say when Atiku was demonstrating at INEC office, he was drinking 40 years old whiskey. Is he well?

Amaechi also called Wike some unprinted name while boasting that the Rivers governor can’t sue him over such utterances.

“Wike can never take me to court for libel. It’s so easy to prove. I will show his properties, let him tell us how he got the money to build those properties.,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi however stated that the problem lies with the people, who would rather collect money from Wike and mortgage their future.

“Wike is not our problem, you are the problem. If he comes here now (with money), you start dancing. If Wike gives you 10 million naira and when you give him power, he steals 1 billion naira. Wike has abandoned everything, schools, health centres..,We cannot continue like that. In Rivers State, Wike is the contractor and all the money is in his pocket.

“If there’s one man who have developed Elele, I am one. I did the internal roads of Elele, I gave your children contracts for water, so if you don’t have water, don’t blame me. They put the money in their pockets. All of them are now in PDP. I built your primary schools and they were free of charge. I built your Health Centre. I made sure you had light. I hear for 4 years now you have no light. How will your economy grow? And your people are still queuing up and following Wike about.

“You know, if I were to be governor and you told me you have no light, I will send people to come and find out why you have no light. If it is transformer, the next thing, I’ll buy the transformer.”

Amaechi explained that the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole is the best candidate right now, and urged the people to put an end to Wike’s siphoning of Rivers money by voting the APC.

“Let’s concentrate on voting out Wike and his child (Sim). When they say Amaechi brought a candidate (Tonye Cole), I barely see him. He is an independent-minded person, but Wike brought his child. So Wike is just supporting somebody that will just be bringing money for him to be consuming and spending outside the government house. Wike can’t survive without money. So go all out, mobilise in your Wards and let’s win this election. I will be here, I am not going to Abuja.”

The communities Amaechi visited also include, Aluu, Omagwa, Isiokpo, Omerelu, Elele, Omademe, Ipo, Ubima, among others in Ikwerre LGA, and others in Etche.