Rivers People have rejected Wike, his govt – Amaechi

…says Rivers gov wastes money on alcohol

In furtherance of his campaign for the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Former Minister of Transportation and immediate past

governor of Rivers State, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that the people of Rivers state have rejected the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday, during his campaign for Tonye Cole in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, where he conferred with the Oba of Ogba land, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi the 2nd, visited the people of Egi in Erema community, the people of Omoku, Ndoni, Egbema and Obrikom, where he also visited Eze Osoh, the Usomini of Obrikom.

“We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built 5 flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres. We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as Governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he(Wike) built?” Amaechi said.

In separate visits to the communities, Amaechi gave the people reasons why Tonye Cole is the best among the governorship candidates and should be voted governor of the State.

“Compare Tonye and the other man, then compare our govt with that of Wike. Did Wike do schools, did he do electricity? Your health care, we did. When you see Tonye Cole who is a business man, from business into politics, why won’t you invest in him. This is your time, come out and vote. When we win, things will change. The free education will be brought back,” he said.

Earlier, Amaechi visited Iloabuchi in Port Harcourt, where the business people assured him of their votes for Tonye Cole and the APC, stating, “We know you, you are tested okay. And we know that the person you are bringing (Tonye Cole) will not disappoint us.”

Amaechi also said that the governor wastes money on alcohol.

He said Wike “spends N50 million on alcohol every week and should not be allowed a third term through his stooge.

Amaechi complained that “the amount of State funds Wike spends on alcohol in two weeks, is almost equivalent to the amount he(Amaechi) spent to build one primary school when he served as governor, thereby, shortchanging Rivers people and wasting State funds.”

He said, “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50million naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live Tv that he was drinking a very expensive 40 year old whiskey, in the morning “