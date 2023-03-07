Rivers LP Campaign distances self from endorsement Of PDP gov candidate

Prominent members in the Rivers state chapter of the Labour Party, LP have been distancing themselves from an endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Saturday’s governorship poll.

The state LP Chairman, Dienye Pepple, had announced the party’s alleged support for the PDP governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara at a press conference on Monday.

But, the endorsement did not go down well with some members of LP who have been expressing their displeasure.

They said the Chairman does not speak for the party and that he may have been compromised by the promise of financial rewards.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party stated this in an interview with Channels Television at the party’s campaign office in Port Harcourt.

The hierarchy of the LP in Rivers State expressed dissatisfaction with the erstwhile Chairman of the state chapter of the party after his press briefing where he announced support for the PDP candidate.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign, the deputy governorship candidate Sam Kinanee said the party had been aware of the chairman’s romance with the PDP.

The Director General of the LP campaign, Confidence Eke, noted that rather than being demoralised by the Chairman’s actions, the party has galvanised itself to push on.

He also accused Pepple of sabotaging the party during the presidential election.

In the wake of the crisis, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has said it will be supporting the PDP candidate, instead of its candidate, Tonye Cole.

Leader of the faction, Tony Okocha, noted this was its way of reciprocating the PDP’s support during the presidential election.

While the Rivers state party politics deepens,, the LP National Chairman has dissolved the state executive.