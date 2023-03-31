Rivers: It’s time to allow Fubara work, Peterside urges Rivers people

…This is time to engage Peterside -PDP Chieftain

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIA’S Ex-International football star and founder, The Christ Ambassadors Church, Bishop Peterside Idah, says 2023 elections were over and it’s time for Rivers state people to eschew rancour and rally round incoming governor, Simibialayi Fubara, to take the state to the next level.

Peterside Idah, one time Nigeria’s senior soccer team’s goal tender, made the appeal for calm, reconciliation and support for Fubara in his post 2023 Rivers guber comments against dissenting voices challenging the outcome of the election by Fubara landslide.

He said, “Let’s allow the man to work. Yes, people have been complaining, but then, there has been no election in Nigeria where people have not complained. Even across the world, not everybody is happy when you’re not on the winning side.

“But Rivers is our state. How long are we going to continue to fight? How long are we going to continue to disagree with one another? I’m glad the incoming governor said my doors are open, even my windows are wide open. To interpret what he meant, he was apparently saying I know some people would not want to come out openly for genuine reconciliation.

“But if those in that category send those who can come openly to say on their behalf that they are willing to give their support, we will warmly receive you, then there can be reconciliation. Interestingly, everyone who mattered that contested the 2023 Rivers guber is my friend, in different ways.

“Dumo Lulu-Briggs is my very close friend, we grew up together in same house. Sen Magnus Abe my very good friend. During my bid for NFF presidency, Abe made one or two important calls for me. Tonye Cole, I don’t know too well, but he is a Port Harcourt boy like me.

“And Siminialayi Fubara that won the governorship is a person I’ve known even before now. He’s a gentleman to the core. Very gentle and with him in charge, running this state, there will be so much peace. He’s a very calm man, very generous, somebody you can easily relate with.

“Now people can start planning for/the next four years. Elections will always come and everytime it comes, people will say Nigeria will scatter, it will break, but the reality remains that Nigeria has not scattered. We love ourselves so much.

“I just believe Rivers state is stepping into a new face with Sim (Fubara) at the helms. Everybody should rally round and support him. When there is peace, there will be a lot of development. Sports will grow and me I’m a sportsman.”

Responding to dissenting voices wondering why a Peterside is openly supporting the Governor-elect, Idah said, “Yes the Petersides are predominantly APC, but I’m not a politician. I don’t belong to any political party, but I love Rivers state. I’ve come back to Nigeria, and leave here in Port Harcourt, so I can see things dispassionately.

“Dakuku Peterside is my cousin and we are very close. Myself, himself and family are one phone call/away in closeness, but people must realise I’m not a partisan politician. I’m rather a preacher of the world. And as a preacher, my job is to preach peace.

“And in talking politics, we must not forget that incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike has done marvelously well in delivery of critical infrastructures. He has done so much in this state.

“As a personal experience to prove Wike’s excellence, one of the days me and my wife were still courting, I drove from GRA to go see her at her family house in Artillery on Aba Road, Port Harcourt. It took me a gruelling hours to get there.

“That was years ago. No road, no where to pass. Fast-forward to today. I and my wife left same New GRA residence of mine, to get to same home of her parents at Artillery. Guess what, it took us just 7 minutes and we were there. We were just running through flyovers and didn’t realise when we got there.

“People say is it not just about flyovers, but others were there and did not do the flyover. They did other things. These are the things we can see. So, for me, in my decision to vote, what Wike did in this town (Port Harcourt) propelled me.

“Now even under that atmosphere of excellence displayed by Wike, Rivers can do much better and the successor to takeover is a rare economist, a prudent administrator and above all a great leader we should all support.”

A chieftain of the PDP who spoke on anonymity said, “One of the expectations from Fubara upon swearing is to ensure engagement of round pegs in round holes and nothing short of that. And this is where the homecoming of the likes of Idah is most timely in best interest of Rivers people.

“Fubara can’t afford to ignore taking advantage of wealth of sports experience of Idah when the incoming governor constitutes his top team as he takes over. We need Peterside Idah to come in and take Rivers sports to the next level under Fubara’s administration. Beyond his robust experience and global connections in the field of football, Idah is a man of integrity. Rivers need him.”