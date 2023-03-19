Rivers guber: PDP wins 17 LGA’s announced so far

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IT would take a miracle to swing the predictable victory for ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state to retain the governorship in the 2023 elections as its candidate, Sir Siminaliayi Fubara, has won all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) results released so far with 6 more to hit final results.

The State Returning Officer for the governorship in Rivers State, Prof Akpofure Rim-Ruke declared collation closed at the State Collation Center at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Rivers Office in Port Harcourt Sunday evening at the release of the 17th LGA, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA.

From Tai, the first LGA announced to 17th Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, none of closest trailing All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) Sen Magnus Abe, has come near on the results as Fubara continues to increase the lead.

The results are however being released amidst fierce rejection and protests from party agents of opposition parties, particularly, SDP’s Salvation Moses who has called for cancellation of all the LGAs results except for Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, citing a number of irregularities including intimidation of opposition agents, carting away of election materials and conflict of figures between results being declared by the LGAs Collating Officers and what had been loaded on INEC’s IREV portal.

The State Returning Officer for the governorship in Rivers State, Prof Rim-Ruke in closing collation Sunday evening declared to resume the exercise Monday morning in the hope to conclude collation and declare the final standing and winner.

Guber Results Collation In Rivers So Far

Tai LGA

Registered: 76613

Accredited: 10393

A: 34

APC: 295

LP: 13

PDP: 9276

SDP: 508

TVV – 10227

Rejected: 87

TVC: 10314

Opobo Nkoro LGA

Registered: 59047

Accredited: 13376

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

TVV – 13189

Rejected: 142

TVC: 13331

Gokana LGA

Registered: 145566

Accredited: 40702

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840

TVV: 39467

Rejected: 1235

TVC: 40702

Ogu Bolo LGA

Registered: 61705

Accredited: 9295

A: 121

APC: 1524

LP: 34

PDP: 7103

SDP: 310

TVV: 9155

Rejected: 140

TVC: 9295

Eleme LGA

Registered: 126111

Accredited: 14852

A: 67

APC: 2662

LP: 544

PDP: 8414

SDP: 2251

TVV: 14247

Rejected: 382

TVC: 14629

Ikwerre LGA

Registered: 166079

Accredited: 24677

A: 138

APC: 7503

LP: 895

PDP: 13716

SDP: 1447

TVV: 24090

Rejected: 584

TVC: 24674

Oyigbo LGA

Registered: 121815

Accredited: 16894

A: 147

APC: 2793

LP: 2688

PDP: 9886

SDP: 796

TVV: 16561

Rejected: 322

TVC: 16883

Etche LGA

Registered: 130757

Accredited: 26933

A: 288

APC: 6408

LP: 552

PDP: 16043

SDP: 2586

TVV: 26320

Rejected: 591

TVC: 26911

Khana LGA

Registered: 183626

Accredited: 16836

A: 120

APC: 620

LP: 57

PDP: 9475

SDP: 5846

TVV: 16435

Rejected: 401

TVC: 16836

Bonny LGA

Registered: 83094

Accredited: 13815

A: 101

APC: 3285

LP: 1292

PDP: 8032

SDP: 559

TVV: 13447

Rejected: 368

TVC: 13815

Ahoada East LGA

Registered: 90694

Accredited: 20607

A: 155

APC: 22

LP: 219

PDP: 14408

SDP: 2077

TVV: 20038

Rejected: 523

TVC: 20561

Omuma LGA

Registered: 65289

Accredited: 12058

A: 72

APC: 2127

LP: 52

PDP: 8760

SDP: 804

TVV: 11925

Rejected: 133

TVC: 12058

Okrika LGA

Registered: 86095

Accredited: 15466

A: 404

APC: 2719

LP: 231

PDP: 10342

SDP: 822

TVV: 15093

Rejected: 333

TVC: 15426

Andoni LGA

Registered: 143304

Accredited: 13697

A: 266

APC: 3149

LP: 84

PDP: 8319

SDP: 1185

TVV: 13271

Rejected: 426

TVC: 13697

Abua Odual LGA

Registered: 97090

Accredited: 17132

A: 150

APC: 5738

LP: 391

PDP: 9763

SDP: 463

TVV: 16676

Rejected: 446

TVC: 17122

Emohua LGA

Registered: 134975

Accredited: 29253

A: 179

APC: 5916

LP: 505

PDP: 20600

SDP: 805

TVV: 28591

Rejected: 662

TVC: 29253

Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA

Registered: 168205

Accredited: 32809

A: 1358

APC: 6811

LP: 1267

PDP: 17729

SDP: 3450

TVV: 31381

Rejected: 978

TVC: 32359