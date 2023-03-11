Rivers Guber: PDP, APC in smear campaigns for Igbo votes

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AHEAD of the governorship and state assemblies elections in Rivers state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party have drifted into hate campaigns at winning the votes of the Igbo community in the state.

On Friday at a road project inauguration in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area (LGA), Governor Nyesom Wike warned Igbo in Rivers to avoid APC during the March 18 election.

Wike’s warning came days after Ameachi and Cole told a large gathering of the Igbo community in Rivers that Wike and his administration hate Igbo so much that he refused to support an Igbo son for president and also destroyed Igbo shops and property to build flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs.

Why Igbo in Rivers must not vote APC for governor -Wike

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the road project, Wike said, “We have been living peacefully with our brothers and sisters, Ndi Igbo, doing business peacefully. I should let you know that a vote for Tonye Cole is a vote for the division of Rivers. He is trying to put us and the Igbo at loggerheads for us to fight, God will not allow us to fight.” Wike alleged that when Amaechi contested for the presidential ticket of his party, he claimed a different tribe and when he failed, rather than support Peter Obi or another southern candidate, he voted for a northern candidate in the presidential elections.

I did much for you as gov, but Wike has done the opposite – Amaechi

Addressing the Igbo community in Rivers at a Port Harcourt gathering two days earlier, Amaechi had said he made Igbo man commissioner, promoted two as Permanent Secretaries, employed 3000 as teachers, and gave scholarships to several others among other opportunities when he was governor, adding that those privileges have disappeared under Wike’s administration.

In his charge to Igbo in Rivers, Amaechi, said, “We cannot win without you. If you don’t come out that day we have lost. We need you to come out, we need you to stand. We need you not to be afraid. If they burn your house or shop, we will replace everything they destroy. Every kobo you lose will be given back.

“I’m an Ibo man from Ikwerre Local Government Area. I tell people, pray Ibos don’t come together. The day Ibos come together they have won Port Harcourt City, won Obio/Akpor Local Governments. We will continue to produce chairman till we are tired.”

Cole, while knocking Wike before Igbos in Rivers told them, “You will not suffer, we will not harass you, we will not destroy your business, we will not pull down your shops to build bridges. We would rather build bridges to support your businesses and well-being when you vote us in.

“You have all come out to endorse me. You have come to say you will vote for APC. But it is not enough that you have endorsed me. We have two days to spread the message, so make sure everyone you know comes out to vote on election day.

“Don’t entertain fear. Nobody will steal your vote. The military will be out to protect your votes. And anybody that interferes with your vote should choose between life and death.”