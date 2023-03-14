Rivers Guber: New Era group adopts PDP’s Fubara

John Alechenu, Abuja

Rivers stake holders under the aegis of a nongovernmental organisation, popularly called the New Era, have adopted the Rivers State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Siminialayi Fubara, as its preferred successor for Governor Nyesom Wike.

Members of the group made their decision public during a courtesy call on former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Prince Chibudom Nwuche, in his Ochigba country home in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the event, the President of the organisation Barrister Innocent Edi described the organization as an advocacy group that is focused on good governance and sustainable development.

He noted as part of its activities, especially during this electioneering period, it has, after very careful examination of the candidates of all the political parties for the Governor of Rivers State and House of Assembly in the March 18 general elections, decided to support the candidacy of Siminialayi Fubara and all PDP candidates for the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Edi explained that the decision of the group was based on the excellent performance of the Governor Nyesom Wike -led PDP government in Rivers State for the past 8 years.

According to him, the state under Wike has witnessed tremendous development across the three Senatorial Districts in terms of infrastructure, human capacity, health, education, security, Agriculture and other sectors.

The organisation’s President noted that in keeping with the group’s campaign for sustainable development, the only candidate who fits the bill and can effectively consolidate on the outgoing administration’s is Siminialayi Fubara.

This, he said, explains the group’s unanimous decision to adopt him and promote his candidacy.

He urged voters in the state to cast their votes for PDP as anything contrary will amount to waste of votes saying the group after arriving at this decision though it wise to communicate same to Hon Nwuche as their mentor and grand patron hence the visit.

In response, the former Deputy Speaker, Nwuche, expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the group for the visit and commended their decision to mobilize support for Fubara and all PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Nwuche said the group’s decision was the right step is in the right direction as all indications point to the fact that Sim Fubara will make a good governor especially as a mentee of governor Wike who has “raised the bar of governance and set unprecedented standards in the governance of the state.”

He noted that a vote for PDP is a vote for sustainable deployment in the state and urged them to demonstrate their decision by taking their campaigns to all the nooks and crannies of the state to preach the Siminialayi Fubara consolidation agenda for Rivers state.