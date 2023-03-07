Rivers Guber: Ex-Deputy Speaker Nwuche, makes case for PDP’s Fubara

John Alechenu, Abuja

Ex Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Prince Chibudom Nwuche has appealed to the people and residents of Rivers State to support the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Siminialayi Fubara to enable him consolidate on the laudable achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He also appealed for similar support to be extended to members of the party seeking seats in the State Assembly because according to him, this is a sure way to take Rivers to the next level.

Nwuche made the appeal while playing host to stakeholders from Ekpeye land and leaders of other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria who paid him a visit at his Port Harcourt residence, yesterday.

The former federal lawmaker enumerated the benefits Rivers people and residents of the state have derived from the Wike-led PDP administration over the last seven going to eight years.

He said, “Some of the administration’s notable achievements include but not limited to: urban renewal that has seen infrastructural developments such as roads, flyovers, health facilities and many other projects in Port Harcourt and across the entire state as well as the conducive environment for business.”

Nwuche gave credit to the Wike administration for putting in place measures that have greatly improved the general security across the state since taking office a little over seven years ago.

The former lawmaker noted that other ethnic nationalities living in the state including the Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba and the like to cast their votes for PDP because doing so will ensure continuity in the area of infrastructure and peaceful co-existence.

According to him, the March 11 general elections should be about moving the state forward in order to consolidate on the gains recorded by the Nyesom Wike administration over the past Eight years.

Hon Nwuche further emphasized that the proactive governance style of Governor Nyesom Wike which he said has ensured the security and safety of lives and properties and peaceful coexistence in the state inspite of general insecurity rocking other parts of the country.

He urged all of them to see themselves as stakeholders in the Siminialayi Fubara project because he has been mentored by Governor Nyesom Wike and has therefore acquired the requisite leadership skills to continue from where Wike will stop on May 29th.

Nwuche urged the stakeholders to eschew sentiments and look at the Wike achievements and to put all their efforts to ensure victory of Fubara and all other PDP House of Assembly candidates to ensure progress and continuity of good governance.