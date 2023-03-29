Rising star, Ayotunde TundayLawal drops debut EP, ‘6Foot Lover Boy’

After serving the music community several hits such as “Ohema” by Dj spinall featuring Mr Eazi “Madu” and “Ayee” by Kizz Daniel (off the NBS album), “Bobo and True by Mayorkun, “Nana” by Peruzzi, and a whooping 6tracks production on RUM & BOOGIE (Peruzzi), All is now set for the bright and exceptional Nigerian record producer now transitioned into an out-and-out recording and performing artist Lussh, to deliver on his highly anticipated debut studio project with such a self-eulogizing title as 6-Foot Lover Boy.

This is coming off the heels of a widely accepted lead single “Hello Refix” released in February this year where he featured long term collaborator and fellow popstar, Peruzzi.

The new 6 Foot Lover Boy EP houses six (6) specially curated tracks directly revealing the 6-ft tall Lussh as one who embodies the varying elements of love, loyalty, passionate lust and gratitude as a young adult living and making music in one of the biggest cities in Africa.

For the entire duration of the EP, Lussh delivered his pristine vocals on a fine, soulful blend of pleasant Afrobeats sound boxes laced with some heavy percussion, light strings and a couple of mid-tempo vibes to guarantee an all-round enjoyable listening experience.

Lussh’s 6 Foot Lover Boy EP is now available on all music stores worldwide.