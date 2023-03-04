Rio Ferdinard persuades Bellingham to join Man Utd

Jude Bellingham

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join the Old Trafford side.

Ferdinard urged Jude to pick the Red Devils over Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, which are currently leading the race of bringing him into their sides in the incoming transfer window.

The Reds legend, who spoke about the 19-year-old on BBC, said, “If you put the two teams on a graph, Manchester United are going in one direction and Liverpool have stagnated.”

He further stated, “I wouldn’t say Liverpool are in decline, but other teams are catching them up and maybe going beyond them.

“If I’m a player, says Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice – two of the most in-demand English midfielders that may get moves this summer – and someone says, ‘Manchester United or Liverpool, where are you going?’, forget my Manchester United ties, I have to go with United right now.

“The way the team looks, the way the squad is shaping up, the way the managers are navigating their teams’ fortunes, and who I see being more successful in the upcoming future – I really would be sitting on the side of United.”

The German side are reportedly willing to sell Jude for a fee of £132 million if they are to sell him this summer.