Rhodes-Vivour wins first LG, defeats Sanwo-Olu in Amuwo-Odofin [See results]

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has won his first local government in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
See the results:
Amuwo-Odofin LGA
APC: 17, 576
LP: 34, 860
NNPP: 82
PDP: 1, 809
SDP: 11
Registered voters: 331, 215
Accredited voters: 55, 442
Total valid votes: 54, 763
Rejected votes: 573
Total votes cast: 55, 336
