Rhodes-Vivour wins first LG, defeats Sanwo-Olu in Amuwo-Odofin [See results]

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has won his first local government in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

See the results:

Amuwo-Odofin LGA

APC: 17, 576

LP: 34, 860

NNPP: 82

PDP: 1, 809

SDP: 11

Registered voters: 331, 215

Accredited voters: 55, 442

Total valid votes: 54, 763

Rejected votes: 573

Total votes cast: 55, 336