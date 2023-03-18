RHOAbuja: Tutupie opens up on her past

Benjamin Njoku

It was an emotional moment on the 4th episode of The Real Housewives of Abuja as the vibe queen Tutupie revealed that she had been in an abusive relationship.

The Chef, who’s also the creative director of Urban Day Party further explained that her tantrums were a defence mechanism she puts up due to her experience. She apologized to the ladies and asked them to build intimate bonds.

“I am always on defence,” she added.

“So, sometimes you can just excuse me when I’m too much because I took a lot before I finally retaliated. So, I’m always going to be like this; I guess I have more healing to do,” said Tutupie.

The ladies were receptive and empathetic towards her; one sometimes gets the feeling they see Tutu as a younger sister they want to protect. “To be honest, Tutu speaking about her relationship gives me a little insight as to why she behaves this way,” Arafa commented. “But I don’t think you should allow your past to define your future.”

The ladies go on to have more emotional moments and Arafa mentions she misses her children and would rather not be away from them if she could.

Born in Borno State, Tutupie is multilingua as she speaks Hausa, Turkish, basic German and a code language she has with her friends.