Rexxie releases highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Big Time’

Nigerian award-winning producer and songwriter, Rexxie has dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album titled, “Big Time.”

The album comes on the back of his overwhelmingly successful run of hits in 2022 and his recent releases in 2023.

“Big Time” features some of his already released hits and major contributions from talented acts like, Wizkid, Runtown, Lojay, LAX, Naira Marley, Skiiibii, Minz, Ajebo Hustlers, Zinoleesky and many more.