Resurgent Chelsea continue fine form, defeat Leicester City 3-1

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Chelsea’s mini-resurgence continued on Saturday with a third consecutive victory as they condemned struggling Leicester City a 3-1 defeat.

Basking in their Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea started the game on fire with Ben Chilwell opening the scoring with a volley against his former side in the 11th minute.

That swung the tempo of the game more towards Chelsea’s advantage with Joao Felix coming close to scoring but for the woodwork.

Felix would then later have his goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee to deny Chelsea an increased lead.

Leicester, however, got rewarded for their resilience when Patson Daka fired home an equaliser after Ricardo Pereira won the ball off an ambivalent Felix outside the box.

Chelsea ensured that they took the lead into half time with the on-form Kai Havertz continuing from where he left off at midweek to restore the Blues’ lead off a clever Enzo Fernandez’s assist.

Mykhailo Mudryk thought he had his first goal for the Blues after the break but his effort was disallowed for offside.

The Ukrainian would however dodged trolls on social media as he turned provider for Mateo Kovakic to seal the win for the resurgent Blues.

Chelsea still sit 10th on the log despite the win with Leicester plunged into into deeper waters as they are a spot away from the bottom three.