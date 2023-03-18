Restrictions: Soldiers detain hundred of defaulters in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Soldiers deployed to maintain the restriction order in Osun arrested and detained hundreds of defaulters of the said order.



The state government had on Friday imposed a restriction from midnight till 6 pm on Saturday.



However, hundreds of residents, who claimed to be voters were detained around the House of Assembly, along Osogbo-Gbongan. Most of them claimed they were detained as early as 5 am while trying to go to their respective polling units.



One of the detained persons, Pastor James Akanmu, said they had been detained at the spot since 5 am while others were detained around 6 am.



“We are going to our polling units in the state capital from Owode-Ede, an outskirt of the capital and we were detained here. We cannot walk to the units, the places are far from our residences”, he said.



However, the lead of the team at the scene said whoever wants to go and vote is free to do so but cannot do with their vehicles.



“They can walk to their units vote, come back and pick up their vehicles later in the day. We did not detain them, we are here to enforce the law”, the military officer