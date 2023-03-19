Rescheduled Polls: Accreditation begins in VGC, Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

Acceleration has just started in Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lekki Lagos.

The exercise started around 9 am as INEC officials arrived at VGC garden polling units around 8:30 am.

However, unlike yesterday and the day of the Presidential/National Assembly elections, eagerness and enthusiasm to vote appeared to have died down.

This is because at 9: 20 am, only a few voters were seen at the polling units so far.