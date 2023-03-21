Reps to probe causes of train accidents 

…mandate NRC to evolve preventive measures

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives upon resumption of plenary on Tuesday after the election break mandated the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to investigate the causes of the various train incidences that had occurred recently.

The House of mandated the federal government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation to provide measures to curb the unfortunate occurrences.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion titled “Urgent Need to Curb the Incessant Loss of Lives and Destruction of Properties in Train Mishaps”, moved by Hon. Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

Presenting the motion under matters of urgent public importance, Idem recalled that in January 2023, a train accident was reported in the Kubwa axis of Abuja, which claimed the life of Selimota Suleiman, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also recalled that on Thursday, March 9, 2023, a moving train rammed into a BRT bus in Lagos State, claiming about six lives and many others injured.

“On March 28, 2022, an Abuja – Kaduna train was attacked, and many Nigerians lost their lives while others were either injured or abducted.

“A Warri – Itakpe train derailed in Kogi forest, leaving not less than 300 passengers stranded barely a month after about 20 passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State.

“In spite of these unfortunate trends, which are, as a result of the carelessness of some individuals, no one has ever been held to account for the unfortunate loss of lives

“These unfortunate incidents are occurring very often because not much seems to be done to forestall the occurrence”, the lawmaker said.

Adopting the motion, the House observed one minute silence in honour of the victims while mandating the relevant House Committees to ensure compliance with the resolution and report back to the parliament in 3 weeks.