Reps’ deputy minority leader, Okechukwu hails Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, describing his election as a major step by the people of Enugu State at a time of severe national economic challenges.

Okechukwu in a statement on Sunday said Mbah’s manifesto had provided a detailed and promising roadmap for Enugu State, adding that his agenda as enshrined in his manifesto would occasion the radical reforms needed for the socio-economic transformation of the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State, stated these in his congratulatory message to the governor-elect on Sunday.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, I congratulate the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and the people of Enugu State on this massive victory.

“It was a hard-won victory, but it is worth it, given the quality that Dr. Mbah is expected to bring to bear on the leadership of the State. He comes with a wealth of proven experience and track record in the private sector space where he plies his trade.

“With his ambitious vision and programmes, his commitment to transforming Enugu State’s economy from the present $4.4 billion to $30 billion economy in eight years as well as taking the youth off the unemployment market and unleashing their potentials and creativity, I am supremely confident that Enugu people made the right choice”.

Okechukwu commended Mbah for his commitment in his acceptance speech to run an all-inclusive government, saying that the unity and brotherhood of the people of Enugu were imperative if the state must experience the much-needed development under the Peter Mbah administration.

Commending the candidates of the other parties, the Deputy Minority Leader said: “I commend our brothers, who ran on the platforms of other parties for their spirited efforts. It is, however time to heal and to come together for the good of our state”.

He equally urged the people of the state to continue to support and pray for Dr. Peter Mbah as he embarks on the onerous mission of building a new Enugu State.