Repeal executive order on traditional rulers, Oluwo charges Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has pleaded with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to repeal his executive order suspending the appointment of three frontline traditional rulers in the state.

In a communique signed by Oluwo at the end of Iwo Traditional Council meeting commended the Governor for his tremendous achievements within 100 days, but urged the governor to let go of his executive order against the monarchs.

“We, the members of Iwo Traditional Council under our leader, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, is commending Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for various facilities and projects inaugurated to mark his 100-day in office.

“We have felt his government and governance in road construction, portable water, rural electrification, medical outreach flag off in Iwo, millions of naira for Small scale businesses and payment of salary arrears. He is God sent to the good people of Osun State. We pray for a successful tenure in office.

“However, we call on Governor Adeleke to suspend his executive order on some monarchs in Osun State. The order is tantamount to slowing down the monarchical administration of the affected cities. We appeal to Gov. Adeleke return the full paraphernalia of kingship and honour Iwo Traditional Council by suspending the order.

“The affected monarchs are not too pleased. Even at salary, monarchs are striving to survive. And we don’t want our traditional rulers to engage in land grabbing/sales. We beg your good office to consider our plea by granting our modest request”, the communique reads.