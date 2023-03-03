Rep-elect promises to support youths in business, creates SMEs for unemployed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The House of Representatives member elect for Etche/Omuma Federal constituency of Rivers state, Hon Kelechi Nwogu has promised to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Hon. Nwogu, who was elected in the February 25 elections said he would empower more constituents, especially the youths by supporting their businesses as well as creating more Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for the unemployed.

The member-elect contested the election on the platform of the Peoples democratic party, PDP, and defeated his closest rival, Ephraim Nwizu of the All Progressives Congress, APC

to emerge winner of the Etche/Omuma Federal constituency.

Speaking to newsmen in Etche, Nwogu reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents through quality representation and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy.

According to him, “I have always assured my people that i will be the voice of the etche nation. I will give the good people of etche the voice they deserve by making sure that they have their share of the dividends of democracy and as well carry everyone along irrespective of their political linings.

“During the campaigns, i told the people that if elected i am going to open two constituency offices; one at each local governrment to help interface between the people and myself. This, i am committed to doing.

“Haven served at the Rivers state house of Assembly (RVSHA), i know most of the problems facing my people and i will make sure i bring them to fore at the national Assembly. I will deploy all my contacts towards ensuring that what belongs to my people gets to them.”

He assured that the youths and the unemployed would benefit from his quality representation.

“If you have followed my political journey, you would know that i am committed to empowering my constituents by giving startup seed funding, skills acquisition and many more because I know the importance of SMEs in any country’s economy.

“Developed countries give special attention to SME because of its positive multiplying effects on the economy,” he said.

Nwogu disclosed that some candidates of other political parties who contested with him in the February 25 poll have called him to congratulate him on his victory.

“I am happy that we are making progress in our country’s democratic journey.

“Some of my opponents in the last Saturday elections have called to congratulate me on my victory.

“I appreciate their calls, their spirit of sportsmanship, and I have promised them, we will work together to move the constituency forward,” he said.

Nwogu further thanked the good people of Etche for giving massive votes to PDP in the last Saturday election which culminated to his victory.

“I urge the good people of Rivers State to do same on March 11, to elect Siminalayi Fubara of PDP as governor and House of Assembly members to move the state to an enviable height,” Nwogu said