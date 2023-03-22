Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hits Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100 charts

Nigerian singer, Rema has achieved yet another milestone in his career after his hitsong ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez charted at Number 8 in Billboard’s Hot 100 this week.

The song has been on a steady climb-up from 109 on Billboard’s 200.

For the Nigerian music industry, this is a new hight as this is the first ever Nigerian song to chart at Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100’s history.

The song also keeps making waves on other platforms, most notably Youtube where it has gathered over 400M views.

The artist’s album, Rave & Roses, has also stayed as the longest running number Nigerian album on Billboard’s Heatseekes Album Charts.

While it is Rema’s first ever Billboard entry, this will be Selena Gomez’s 9th top 10 hit.