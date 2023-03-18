Relle Diamond Properties recognized as one of Africa’s best

The most recent Africa Property Awards have recognized Ghanaian estates and design firms as winners.

Local estates like Relle Diamond Properties Limited were honored at a red-carpet virtual event held by the International Property Awards’ Africa and Middle West chapter two weeks ago.

The opulent estate from Western Africa was recognized as Ghana’s top housing development.

The awards honor businesses that operate in all facets of the real estate and property market, and they are judged by a panel of more than 30 business professionals.

Accra-based Relle Diamond Estate Limited also won a prize for exemplary performance.

The founder and CEO of Relle Diamond estate limited, Abdul Nasir Osman (Diamond Chief), told us he was “very proud” of the most recent accomplishments.

“Staying on top in business is never easy, especially under trying conditions. We are extremely happy with the recognition for our Real Estate firm, Relle Diamond estate limited, and the community being developed there. It takes a devoted staff that constantly looks for ways to grow and adapt.

Estate in Accra, which won the finest mixed-use development in Ghana, was among the other winners.

The finest home technology company in Ghana was recognized as an architectural and interior design firm with offices in Kumasi.

The Africa Travel Awards meantime named Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City as SA’s top country house hotel.

The famed hotel, which was built in the 1899s and has a long history of hosting famous people, is a five-star establishment with suites.

The win was also hailed as “great news” for the real estate tycoon Relle Diamond Properties Ltd by Ghanaian comedian Shatta Bundle and its ambassador.

“This award means a lot to the crew who pride themselves on creating the ideal stay, and it is a real indication of Relle diamond properties’ commitment to exceptional service.”