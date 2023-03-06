Rejoice not, Nigerians will reclaim their mandate — Cleric tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has urged the President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu not to rejoice over his victory at the just-concluded elections.

Giwa said there would be no Nigeria if Tinubu takes the mantle of leadership after the exit of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists in Akure, Ondo State, the pastor specifically warned Tinubu to return the certificate issued by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While describing Tinubu as biblical Abimelech, the son of Gideon in the book of Judges chapter 9, Giwa said,” Tell him not to rejoice, Nigerians will reclaim their mandate because Tinubu forced himself on them.

“I doubt if Mr. Bola Tinubu would be the one to transform Nigeria and lead the people to God. There will be ethnic and serious religious crises if this injustice stands.

“This will have painful repercussions if they fail to listen and allow the will of Nigerian people. You can’t force yourself on people, it’s dangerous.

“In the book of Judges 9, Abimelech made himself king of Shechem by hiring a band of thugs to kill his 70 brothers who were standing on his way. For three years that he ruled in Shechem, the citizens did not know peace.

“After Abimelech was made king, Jotham, his half-brother who escaped the massacre, rebuked Abimelech’s actions through a parable that essentially said: If Abimelech would be a good king, serving the people and not himself, then it would work out.

” But if he would not serve his people but would do evil, everything would fall apart. Abimelech and the people would destroy each other.

The clergyman added that “the prophetic declaration by Jotham came to pass. God, thereafter, sent a spirit of ill will between Abimelech and the men of Shechem; and the men of Shechem dealt treacherously with Abimelech.”