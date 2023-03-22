Rehumanising Human Experience: Boris Johnson, Sanwo-Olu for Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture

A former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu are expected to attend the 16th edition of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe annual lecture series.

The acting Coordinator-General of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe on Wednesday revealed that the former UK Prime Minister joins a list of distinguished personalities who have served as keynote speakers at the annual lecture over the years.

The former UK leader would analyse the central theme of the lecture, ‘Rehumanising Human Experience: A Synopsis of Anyiam-Osigwe’s treatises’, in Lagos on Monday, March 27. Anyiam-Osigwe said Boris’ address would offer solutions to some of the global challenges that are currently plaguing the world, stoking citizens’ frustrations and anger.

Speaking on why the former UK PM was chosen, Anyiam-Osigwe noted that Johnson was picked for his courage, extensive and practical knowledge in confronting some world knotty domestic and global problems such as Brexit, COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war during his premiership.

He said: "We considered him the right person to speak to the theme of Rehumanising the world.

The world has gone through serious upheavals in the last two decades; from the civil war in Syria, political instability in parts of Africa, Brexit that has really tested the United Kingdom and the entire European Union, the trade war between China and America and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the entire world for more than a year with attendant social and economic dislocation.

“Former Prime Minister Johnson is one of the active global leaders of the last decade who had to deal with some of these problems and led the world through a once-in-a-century pandemic. “We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.

Emeka Anyaoku will chair the 16th Anyim-Ozigwe lecture In his address, Charles Anyim-Ozigwe said the event will be chairman by former Commonwealth secretary general, Emeka Anyaoku. He added that the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would also give his perspectives on how to bring love to the state after the ethnic and religious crisis that characterised the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly election in Lagos.

“Today, Nigerians lack love for one another. We grew up without any discrimination – ethnic, religious etc. But now it is not so. Where have we lost it as human beings? Where has love gone? What is the root cause of this problem? The ethnic and religious crisis that we witnessed in Lagos during the last election is highly condemnable.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu will give his thoughts on how to express love to one another and live like brothers and sisters in a rancor-free society. “Boris Johnson will also give his own perspective to the table. He has been accused of being a racist, die-hard capitalist but I believe such a person can be an interesting person to listen to because there will be an opportunity to ask him some of the questions that agitate people’s minds.”

Speaking in the same vein, Kennedy Anyim-Ozigwe added that though there may be conflicting thoughts about why Boris Johnson was chosen to be the keynote speaker, they felt it is better to allow the ex-PM to share his thought with Nigerians.