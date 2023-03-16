Recruitment: NDLEA assures applicants of seamless online application process

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has assured candidates seeking to participate in its ongoing recruitment exercise that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal with a view to making the process seamless.

The agency’s assurance is contained in a statement signed by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi in Abuja.

Babafemi, who acknowledged the technical glitches on its portal, however, said that the agency was making efforts with view to making the process become seamless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that barely hours after the online application portal was opened on March 12, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

Babafemi said: “to resolve this, the agency upgraded the infrastructure on Tuesday, March, 14 to accommodate the large volume of applicants after over 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal.

“At the moment, the system is synchronizing the data at the back-end of the infrastructure in order to adjust to the server upgrade.

“The agency’s management, therefore, wishes to apologise to the applicants for the hitches being experienced, “he said.

He urged applicants to be patient while the system completes synchronisation to serve them better.