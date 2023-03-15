Recruitment: NDLEA apologises for glitches, assures applicants of seamless process

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has has apologized to applicants for the hitches being experienced in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Agency explained that concerted efforts are being made to resolve the challenges on the application portal with a view to make the process seamless any moment from now.

Barely hours after the online application portal was opened on Sunday 12th March, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

However, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that to resolve this, the agency upgraded the infrastructure on Tuesday 14th March to accommodate the large volume of applicants after over 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal.

Mr Babafemi further stated that at the moment, the system is synchronizing the data at the back-end of the infrastructure in order to adjust to the server upgrade.

The agency’s management urged applicants to exercise patience while the system completes synchronisation to serve them better.