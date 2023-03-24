Rebuilding trust in Influencer marketing: Olanrewaju’s research sheds light on solutions

Influencer marketing has been a buzzword in Nigeria for a while now, with brands eager to sign up influencers to increase their visibility. However, a recent research conducted by Olanrewaju Alaka – Laerryblue, a seasoned public relations expert and a talent manager, suggests the effectiveness of influencer marketing is now in question.

The problem with many influencers in Nigeria, according to Olanrewaju, is that they are not selective about the brands they promote. They are willing to promote any type of business as long as they are being paid. This lack of selectivity, coupled with some influencers’ controversial behavior, has caused many to lose their reputations.

Olanrewaju’s research involved speaking to 20 businesses that had used influencers, and the feedback he received was not encouraging. Many of these businesses felt that they had wasted their money on influencers who were unable to influence their own personal products, let alone promote the businesses they were hired to promote. As one brand put it, “I just wasted my money. I didn’t make half of what I paid that influencer.”

Olanrewaju suggests that influencers should be more selective about the brands they promote, verify their authenticity and have a genuine passion for them. He believes that influencers should focus on building their reputation by being transparent with their followers and only working with brands they believe in.

Olanrewaju also advises influencers to focus on a niche and not accept every brand partnership that comes their way. By being more selective and genuinely passionate about the brands they promote, influencers can rebuild trust with their audience and once again become effective marketing channels.

Olanrewaju’s suggested that influencer marketing in Nigeria may no longer be effective. To be successful, influencers need to be more selective about the brands they promote, have a genuine passion for the products they endorse,invert more in building their reputation and build trust with their followers . By doing so, they can help businesses reach their target audience and achieve their marketing goals.