Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Ansu Fati passed fit for Clásico 

By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati will be available for Thursday’s semi-final clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabue.

Fati sustained a bruise in his knee during Friday’s training session, which prevented him from travelling with the team to Almería.

The forward, however, returned to training on Wednesday and will now travel to the Spanish capital for the Copa Del Rey clash with Real.

The news is a boost to Xavi ahead of the trip, as he is already without Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski for the first leg of the semi-final.

Although Fati has not had a productive campaign so far this season, he is strongly tipped to replace Lewandowski in the attack for Barcelona.