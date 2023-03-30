Real Madrid eye double move on Chelsea’s Havertz, James

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a binary summer raid on Chelsea starters Kai Havertz and Reece James.

The Spanish giants are laying down the groundwork to bring different players on board in the summer.

Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is Madrid’s top target ahead of the summer. Joao Cancelo at Bayern Munich and Villareal’s Juan Foyth are also part of their acquisition list.

However, James is also considered a top target in the summer for Real as a substitute for aging Dani Carvajal while Havertz is expected to replace Karim Benzema.

According to reports from AS, if the Los Blancos are to go ahead to go for the English fullback, the Blues are to expect a big money move since he is currently tied to a contract valid till 2028.

Havertz was reported to have been Madrid’s top target while he was still in the Bundesliga back in 2020, they now have a renewed interest for Chelsea’s highest goal scorer.

The Blues might be tempted to sell both players in order to balance their FFP are their spending spree in the earlier transfer window.