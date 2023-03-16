Real Betis vs Manchester United: Preview – team news, lineups

Real Betis host Manchester United for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 in hopes to come back from a 4-1 deficit.

The first leg saw goals from United’s Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst Betis’s sole goal came from Leicester loanee Ayoze Perez.

The Reds are most likely favorites to go through to the Quarter-Finals but are still a bit shaky since their 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Real Betis vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Real Betis XI (4-2-3-1): Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Abner; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Ruibal, Joaquin, Juanmi; Perez

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro; Pellistri, Bruno, Rashford; Weghorst

Both sides, however, are coming into this tie with draws: United had a nil-nil draw with Southampton in the Premier League while Real Betis drew 1-1 with Villareal in La Liga.