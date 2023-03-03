Re-elected Cross River Rep hails Tinubu, Shettima over electoral victory

By Dapo Akinrefon

Re-elected member of the House of Representatives from the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Dr Alex Egbona, on Friday, congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He has also congratulated the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

In a congratulatory message to the two leaders, Egbona expressed the hope that with their wealth of experience and pedigree on governance, Nigeria will become a better place in a short while.

He said: “My constituents are excited that their votes for you really counted. My family and I are extremely happy that after a long fought battle, you were found worthy by Nigerians to be the next president and vice president respectively.

“I celebrate you and the maturity and discipline you displayed before, during and after the election. I am convinced that from your track record of selfless service, there is renewed hope indeed for our country.

“Our prayers are with you as you begin preparations to take our country to the expected El Dorado.

“The good God will see you through and give you the needed wisdom to succeed.”