Rashford clinches Premier League Player of the Month

By Efosa Taiwo

On-form Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has been named the Premier League Player of the month for February.

The award sees the England international equal a Premier League record for the most wins of the award by a player in a single season.

The 23-year-old first scooped the prize back in September before pulling off a consecutive win of the gong in January and now February.

The last player to have won the award consecutively was Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan in 2021, with Rashford now equalling that record, and even taking it a notch higher by being leveled with Mohammed Salah for the most wins of the award in a single season.

“Over the moon to have won MU & PL Player Of The Month again,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.

“I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the boys and the staff. Setbacks will happen but as long as we stay focused and stay together we will always see the light at the end of the tunnel!”

The month of February was copiously productive for Rashford who bagged five goals in four matches for the Red Devils.

He netted in wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Leeds, and also found the back of the net in a draw against the latter.

Rashford was pitted against the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon and Ollie Watkins for the award but fans and an expert panel unanimously agreed Rashford was yet most deserving of the accolade.