Rasheed Saka Jojo: How I became the breakfast king in Nigeria

Rasheed Sakajojo, popularly known as ‘Unrashon,’ is a highly acclaimed celebrity chef and the creator of the renowned ‘100k luxury Breakfast Trays’ in Nigeria. Despite his background in entertainment,he started experimenting with breakfast in bed idea about 8 years ago, and now he’s an international sensation.

In an exclusive interview, Sakajojo spoke candidly about the early days of his business, saying, “I was into interior design for about two years, and while I was trying to promote my interior works, I decided to take a picture of my bedroom and post it on Instagram as one of my interior works. At that point, I decided to use the breakfast in bed idea as props with me on the bed for the photoshoot. I posted the photo on Instagram, and it stole the show! The comments were inspiring, and people liked the whole idea,some of my close friends later reached out to me to make the ‘Breakfast Trays’ for their partners on Valentine’s Day and that’s how I started doing both interior design and breakfast trays. But at some point, artisans frustrated my efforts with their unending disappointments, so I decided to dump interior design and focus on the breakfast tray business full time, which has remarkably paid off.”

After four years of successfully running the ‘Breakfast Trays’ business in Nigeria, with deliveries to Lagos, Abuja, Ogun State, Ibadan, and several A-list celebrities like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and others as clients, Rasheed Sakajojo describes the journey as “super amazing” and went on to add that “the first major celeb that I did the breakfast tray for is Davido, and I must say he had an enormous impact on the brand. The most memorable one has to be for Davido as well because I did for him a couple of times at first, and he was really surprised at my transition from a show promoter to an interior designer and subsequently to being a chef. He wondered if I’m the one that actually makes the breakfast trays, and he had to invite me over to make it at his place for him. After I made the breakfast for him, gradually it became a sensation, and the breakfast tray concept became blown.”

When asked about the challenges he’s had to deal with in the last four years, he said, “it has to be dealing with Lagos traffic for deliveries, logistics, waking up as early as 3 am to cook myself, and having the right assistants/workers who have the same vision as I do. But so far, we’ve been able to navigate through it all.”

As he celebrates his 5th year anniversary and looking towards the future, Rasheed Sakajojo intends to open a restaurant and establish his breakfast business overseas to meet the requests from clients in the diaspora. His success story is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Nigerian entrepreneurs, and he is undoubtedly one to watch in the coming years.