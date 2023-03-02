Rape of minor: Court sentences prophet to 21years in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court, Uyo, has sentenced one Anwana Peter Essien, a prophet to twenty-one years in prison for raping his 10-year-old step daughter

The trial judge, Justice Okon Okon delivered his juddgement yesterday.

The convict who hailed from Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state, is said to have committed the crime on August, 9, 2019, in his residence at Itiam Street, Uyo.

The 37-year-old Prophet in his evidence before had said that demon pushed him into the act.

He admitted that he forcefully removed the clothes of his step-daughter and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Okon Okon held that the confession was “direct, positive and unequivocal and that the randy stepfather had sexual intercourse with his step daughter.

“The parameters established for the proof of rape, have all been satisfied by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, including the victim and the medical doctor who examined her, fortified by the confessional statement voluntarily made by the accused person himself.

“It is most despicable and depressing, that the supposed man of God overpowered and defiled an innocent child of about ten years who is incidentally, his own step daughter.

Justice Okon described the conduct as “bizarre and degrading” adding that “the defendant lacks any claim of moral rectitude having thrown over board, the limits of his liberties by shamelessly stripping and polluting the dignity, chastity and sanctity of his step daughter’s body and totally disregarding her under age status.”

The Court therefore found Anwana Peter Essien guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him.

The Court said the 21 years imprisonment is with effect from when the convict was taken into custody in the Custodial Centre, Uyo.

The convict begged the Court to release him, as he has a son who has nobody to take care of.