Ramadan Talk Day 05: You can’t have Ramadan twice a year

It’s expected that in this month, everyone will become conscious of our actions, what we do and what we don’t do; our speech, our gaze, where we go and what we do. It is in this month we step up our ibadah during the day and night. Never in the whole year do we monitor our behaviour as we do in Ramadan.

For us, seeing Ramadan is a great opportunity, as we know Ramadan doesn’t come twice in a year.

If we strive harder to have a great reward in Ramadan it is only for thirty days but the reward insha Allah could give us the keys to the best of abode in the hereafter. Therefore, we should also know that this is for a period of time, and that is why after two to three weeks, we begin to count down and before we know it, it will be a thing of the past.

In essence, it has only limited time (it is for only 29 or 30 days) and that is why we should take advantage of it because Allah is offering Janah for it. The gates of hell fire are shut; even the sinners can’t go into it while also the gates of Janah are flung open; becoming only the way for people to go in. What a great opportunity!

The third aspect of it is Allah linking the month with the Quran. Dear brothers, this is the only month mentioned by Allah in the Quran. This emphasises its sanctity. It is the month in which the Quran was sent down.

Ibn Abass said in the month of Ramadan, Allah sent down the entire Quran from the lahul-mahfuz, the highest heavens to the lowest heavens. He said the whole of the Quran came down from lahul-mahfuz to baitul izam, then on the first day of revelation, is a day after lailatul-Qadr. Jubril, alaihi salam revealed the first verse Iqra to the Prophet (s.a.w) coincided with one of the odd days in the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The association of the Quran with the month of Ramadan comes before the association of siyam (fasting) with Ramadan. The significance of the two is massive. Just as the Quran is guidance for mankind, fasting is for Allah. He will apply His measure in reward of it. The import of this is that siyam is high before Allah and Allah has raised it among all actions of mankind. Brothers, Allah will take charge in terms of apportioning reward for siyam.

As servants of Allah, abandoning the two essentials for living – flood and drink in obedience to Allah is great for us. Allah will surely reward it bountifully. So, let’s make this Ramadan the best for ourselves, with the fact that we don’t even know our last. Certainly, there will be one last Ramadan for everyone of us, but who knows which one will be the last? It is better to strive harder and make this one the best in terms of spirituality.