Ramadan: Mutfwang sues for unity

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As the Muslim faithful commences fasting, the Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged the Muslims to pray for the unity, peace, and development of the State.

Mutfwang in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos said, “This is the Holy Month of Ramadan. And I heartily thank the Almighty God for another holy season in which our Muslim brothers and sisters are dedicating themselves to a whole month of fasting. It is a time of sober reflection and prayers, as well as a demonstration of peace, love, and sacrifice.

“This season offers Muslims the opportunity to assess their relationship with God and make amends where necessary as it depicts their commitment to Islamic tenets. I appeal to all Muslims to pray for the unity, peace, and development of our dear State.

“I request them to show growing commitment to achieving a more secure and prosperous Plateau. The government under our leadership will be an all-inclusive one where all citizens of the State are treated fairly and equitably irrespective of their tribal, religious, and political inclinations.

“I call on all well-meaning and patriotic citizens of Plateau State to put aside all differences and join us in building a better and greater State that will be a pride of all. This is to wish you a peaceful fasting period. Ramadan Mubarak. God bless Plateau State.”