Ramadan: Group distributes food, beverages to IDPs in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

LEADING charity organisation, LIFE USA in partnership with Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, yesterday, distributed food items to hundreds of underprivileged Muslims living in Internally Displaced People’s camp for the 30-day Ramadan fasting period.

Some of the foodstuffs and other items distributed to the IDPs camping in Wassa, a town in the outskirts of Abuja – the nation’s capital, included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, dates, milk, and other essential items needed for a traditional Ramadan meal.

The Programme Coordinator, Dorcas Madumeye, while speaking to newsmen shortly after the distribution exercise, said the foundation aimed at building solidarity and mobilising support for those in need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

She added that the gesture was also aimed at strengthening the peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among citizens.

Also, Madumeye stressed that the distribution of the foodstuff and other items would cushion the effect of the naira scarcity as well as hike in prices of foodstuffs on the underprivileged in the society.

“We hope that the food baskets will provide some relief to the people in the IDP camp and help them celebrate Ramadan in a meaningful way,” she said.

Meanwhile, Madumeye explained that the distribution of the Ramadan food baskets at the Wassa IDP camp is just one of the many ways in which the two organizations are coming together to support those in need during these challenging times.

“The generosity of LIFE USA and Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation has brought joy and relief to the people in the camp, reminding us of the importance of supporting our fellow human beings in times of crisis,” she added.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed how the food items would go a long way in helping them celebrate Ramadan and make their fasting easier.

One Hajia Hawa’wu, an IDP in Wassa camp, said she was joyful for the food basket event and lauded LIFE USA, and prayed God to reward the organisation as well as Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation abundantly.