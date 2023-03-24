Ramadan: Atiku urges Muslims to seek spiritual guidance, peace

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Muslims in Nigeria and the world to use the holy month of Ramadan to seek spiritual guidance and sacrifice to the cause of peace.

Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the just concluded elections, gave the advice in a statement personally issued by him on Thursday in Abuja.

Abubakar, who welcome Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the globe to year 2023 month of Ramadan, said the basic tenets of the holy month was about sacrifice and devotion in worship to God.

He said that for Nigerians, the fasting month at a critical time of the country and for individuals and as a people.

Abubakar said the month of Ramadan had come to all as a blessing from the Almighty with an opportunity for people to wash away their worries, doubts, and hopelessness.

“It Is quite clear that the essential principles of this holy month are what is needed to heal our wounds, both as individuals and as a country.

“First is the importance of sacrifice not just to our families and the people around us but to the cause of peace.

“Secondly, is the requirement of piety from us all in the worship of God.

“I, therefore, enjoin all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over to use the benefits of this holy month of Ramadan to seek spiritual guidance, as I wish us a happy Ramadan fasting,” Abubakar said.

He prayed God to count citizens’ sacrifices in this holy month as acts of worship. (NAN)