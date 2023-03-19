Rally J set for debut EP, ‘Predominance’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising musician, Adjarho Oghenevwirhe Austin better as Rally Jay is set to release his debut Extended Play(EP) titled ‘Predominance’ soon.

The Delta State-born artist told Potpourri in a chat that he started his career in 2003 as a rapper but along the line discovered his love for singing instead.

Giving an insight into his upcoming project, he said “Well, this project has been going on for quite some time now and we’re looking forward to featuring other artists on the project to make it dope. I’m working with different producers like Dawbeats and Chechdaproducer at the moment.

The independent artist also shared the artists that influenced his musical journey.

“While growing up I listened to the likes of Modenine, Eldee, Dbanj, Jayz, 50cent, Usher Raymond, Jagged Edge, and others”, said Rally Jay.

The talented singer also noted that he had what it takes to break into the oversaturated Nigerian music space.

“The reason is that I’m exceptional and I’m dynamic when it comes to music in general. I have the street vibes to be able to reach out to my fans out there not just the street but my music can impact more into relationships and put a smile on faces of the weak”, he said.