R-E-V-E-A-L-E-D: No approval from FG to pay Peseiro’s salary – NFF  

Embattled president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has exposed the immediate pass board of the federation over its claim that it received an approval from the Federal Government that it will be paying the salary of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Gusau was reacting to reports that the NFF had insisted on Peseiro’s salary being paid into the federation’s account first before being paid to the coach.

The NFF boss who succeeded Amaju Pinnick in September last year stated that the Sports Ministry did not ask the NFF for Peseiro’s account details and that they are still waiting for the Federal Government’s approval to pay the coach’s salary.

“There is no truth in that publication because the sports ministry did not at any time ask the NFF to furnish it with Peseiro’s account details. Why will we do such? The coach is aware of the true situation and it is contrary to that report, “ Gusau explained.

“When I assumed office as President of the NFF, I demanded to see Peseiro’s contract and the approval

by the Federal Government agreeing to pay the coach’s salary. But to my utter dismay, there was no approval. I was made to understand that the approval was verbal.

“This also surprised the Sports Minister who asked us to write to get the approval, this we did since last year. We are still waiting for the approval and subsequent payment of the salary of the Super Eagles’

“Whoever published that story – that the NFF refused to furnish the Ministry with Peseiro’s account details is a liar who does not mean well for football in Nigeria, “ Gusau who assumed office in September 2022 after Amaju Pinnick tenure.

The NFF owes bonuses and allowances to various national teams, including the Super Eagles, and is working to offset these bills soon.

“The bills owed by the NFF are huge and we are working hard to offset them soon, “ Gusau concluded.