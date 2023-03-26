Qatari banker, Al-Thani submits improved bid to buy Man United

Qatari Banker, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani has submitted an improved bid to buy Manchester United.

Al-Thani was expected to make his second offer ahead of Raine Group’s 9 p.m. UK deadline on Wednesday before all bidders were given additional time.

Sheikh Jassim’s offer was submitted overnight on Friday UK time and will now be considered by Raine and current owners the Glazer family, according to ESPN.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and CEO of chemical company INEOS, confirmed his second bid in a short statement on Thursday. It read: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can confirm we have submitted a revised bid.”

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus had also claimed he has made a bid to take over at Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that, after the round of second bids, Raine could either ask for third offers or name a preferred bidder