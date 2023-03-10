PSG join race to sign Victor Osimhen

By Efosa Taiwo

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Napoli red-hot striker, Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United’s interest in the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen has been in breathtaking form for Napoli this season, scoring 21 goals in 26 matches across all competitions.

He currently leads the topscorer chart in the Serie A, having found the back of the net 19 times contributing massively to the ‘impregnable’ sail of Luciano Spalleti’s men to the pinnacle of the table.

This staggering record has since attracted interest from across Europe for Osimhen’s services, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the striker.

Manchester United have been the most regular of the English suitors in the quest to snap up the highly-rated forward, while Chelsea and Newcastle have also joined the fray.

However, according to L’Equipe, PSG have Osimhen top of their transfer list alongside Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Benfica’s talisman Goncalo Ramos.

While the move could be far-fetched for PSG with Osimhen having made his preference for the EPL known, the French side could, however, hang on to their ‘good relationship’ with Napoli as a glimmer of hope to signing the Napoli hotshot.