Protest: Good to see Atiku, PDP fight for electoral justice – Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has reacted to a peaceful protest by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other party big wigs today at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja.

The protest was held in rejection of the presidential election conducted nationwide on Saturday, February 25.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 25, conducted the presidential and National Assembly elections and, subsequently, announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, winner of the election.

INEC declared the former Lagos State Governor winner of the election after he polled 8,794,726 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja, during the early hours of Wednesday.

The former Lagos State governor came out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states, and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726.

This is almost two million votes more than his closest rival — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Atiku, 76, who has now run for presidency six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented, finished the race with 6,101,533.

The PDP and its candidate have said they will challenge the results. The Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have also rejected the result and laid claim to victory. They will also be challenging the results in court.

In a reaction to the protest in Abuja today, Sowore in a post via his verified Twitter account said it is good to see Atiku and PDP challenge the electoral process. He said unlike his own kind of protest where police officers will be haunting them, Atiku and his co-protesters enjoyed protection from security agencies.