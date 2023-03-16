Protect your votes, NNPP chair, Rufai , urges party members

Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Prof Ahmed Rufai Alkali, has urged aspirants on the party’s platform and their supporters all over the country to be “vigilant, vote and protect the sanctity of their votes in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said this in a statement by the Spokesman for the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Abubakar Yesufu.

His words: “ We urge Abba Kabir Yusuf to ensure that Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna falls on Saturday.

All the aspirants are in the race to win. It is not true that the aspirant in Lagos is stepping.

We hereby reiterate the admonishment of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to our aspirants and teaming supporters not to be discouraged by the deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and its collaborators. The candidates are enjoined to imbibe the ideals of Kwankwasiya. At one of his lectures, Kwankwaso while speaking on the ideals of Kwankwasiya, said “ conflict is at the heart of politics at all levels, but does not exhaust the nature of politics which also expresses man’s harmonious and cooperative impulses. At a minimum, politics must cope with conflict in such a way that war, revolution and murder are eliminated. Politics with its intricate and far-reaching relationship must transcend the ancient doctrine of an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’’

He further quoted Kwankwaso to have said: “Indeed, humanism demands that politics becomes for us the continued sublimation of war by other means – a means to safeguard the good life by an endless and painstaking search for a consensus and a ready adaptation to the changing needs of society.